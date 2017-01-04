Report: Lions to keep coach Caldwell for 2017 season

(WXYZ) - Coach Jim Caldwell will be with the Detroit Lions another season, according to a report from ESPN.

ESPN is citing a team official, who said the Lions want to keep the majority of the staff responsible for making the playoffs two of the previous three years.

Caldwell took over the Lions coaching gig in 2014, after the Lions fired Jim Schwartz.

Over that span, he holds a 27-21 overall record, which is the best for a Lions coach during the Super Bowl era.

