Rescue group wants info on severely injured dog found in St. Clair Co.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) - A puppy, believed to be about six-months-old, is expected to survive injuries from some sort of attack by a person, another animal, or both.

The puppy was found by two Good Samaritans early Sunday morning wandering out of a wooded area near Wadhams and Dove Roads in Kimball Township which is located in St. Clair County. It's unclear if someone dumped her in the woods.

They picked up the puppy that was eventually taken by members of A ReJoyceful Animal Rescue (ARAR) to an emergency veterinarian in Bloomfiled Township.

The puppy, named "Amari" by the people who found her, is set to undergo surgery Monday afternoon at Oakland Veterinary Referral Services, a critical pet care facility, where surgeons will treat her multiple wounds.

We're told it's quite likely skin grafting will eventually have to be used to help heal her open wounds, including some that have developed gangrene.

It's unclear how the puppy sustained such severe trauma, but anyone with any information on what happened to her or who may have owned her is urged to contact local authorities or ARAR at (586)944-7210.

ARAR is a non-profit that relies on donations to care for homeless animals in need of medical care and homes.

Click here if you'd like to help them with the puppy's medical care costs.