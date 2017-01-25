Reward increases for information that leads to arrest in fatal shooting of WSU Officer Collin Rose

(WXYZ) - The cash reward has increased for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of Wayne State Police Officer Collin Rose.

The reward has increased to $62,500. Officer Rose was shot and killed on November 22.

Officer Rose was killed when stopped to investigate a man who was on a bike. The search is still on for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police homicide or the following numbers:

1-800-ATF-GUNS

1-312-965-2323 (Federal Bureau of Investigation)

1-800-SPEAK-UP