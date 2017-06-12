Riders react as Detroit's QLINE turns 1-month-old

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The QLINE has officially been up and running for one month, meaning thousands have had the chance to board the light rail system and decide for themselves what they think of Detroit’s new public transportation option.



A recent story about the QLINE on WXYZ’s Facebook page led to comments asking why it doesn’t go further, how it takes so long, or whether the cost was worth it. However, those that 7 Action News talked to on the streetcars swore by the design, and its usefulness.



“It takes some time to turn around, but apart from that it’s doing pretty well,” said Robin Zwiels, a regular patron of the QLINE.



Zwiels and his girlfriend don’t own a car, but since the QLINE passes by their home and work it’s become convenient for them to ride especially on rainy days.



Jewel Hopkins, another rider, said she’s already jumped on the QLINE three times since it opened.



“I’m going to be down here a lot, so I’m sure I’m going to sign up.”



Those who are riding this month still aren’t paying the fees. QLINE announced in May that they would continue the free rides originally scheduled for the first weekend, to the entire month of June.



Beginning July 1, the cost to ride the QLINE will be $1.50 for a three-hour pass or $3 for a day pass. There are also monthly and yearly options available.