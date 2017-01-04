Riverview police searching for armed robbery suspect

RIVERVIEW, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a 66-year-old man at the Riverview apartment complex last month.

The incident happened at the Pennbrook Place Apartments on Dec. 29 at about 6:30 a.m., police said. The complex is located near Pennsylvania Road and Fort Street.

Police released an artist rendering of the suspect and a map of the complex where the alleged incident occurred.

The suspect was wearing a dark colored hoodie jacket, and was covering his head, police added.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Riverview Police Department detective bureau at 734-281-4214.