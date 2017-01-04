Riverview police searching for armed robbery suspect

1:07 PM, Jan 4, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RIVERVIEW, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a 66-year-old man at the Riverview apartment complex last month.

The incident happened at the Pennbrook Place Apartments on Dec. 29 at about 6:30 a.m., police said. The complex is located near Pennsylvania Road and Fort Street.

Police released an artist rendering of the suspect and a map of the complex where the alleged incident occurred.

The suspect was wearing a dark colored hoodie jacket, and was covering his head, police added.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Riverview Police Department detective bureau at 734-281-4214.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top