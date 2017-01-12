Rochester named best place in Michigan to raise a family in 2017

(WXYZ) - A new study says the city of Rochester is the best place in Michigan to raise a family this year.

According to data collected by WalletHub, Rochester earned the No. 1 ranking based on a number of factors, including median family income, the quality of schools in the area and how affordable houses are in the city.

WalletHub took a look at the 104 most popular cities in Michigan. From there, it broke down some of the aforementioned factors, 21 in all.

Six of the top 10 best cities were in Oakland County, while just one city from Wayne County (Grosse Pointe Farms) and Washtenaw County (Ann Arbor) cracked the top ten.

The first city from Macomb County to make the list was New Baltimore, which was ranked 14th.

You can view the entire list of best cities to raise a family in Michigan by clicking here.