Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are coming to DTE Music Theatre this summer

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) - It’s a multi-platinum partnership: Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are heading to metro Detroit.

The Grammy-winning performers are performing at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston on Tuesday, Aug. 1 as part of an 18-city tour.

Rod Steward has sold more than 200 million records worldwide, with hits like “Maggie May,” “Tonight’s the Night” and “Young Turks.” Stewart has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – twice – has been honored as a Grammy Living Legend. He was knighted by Britain’s Prince William last year.

Cyndi Lauper has won Grammy, Emmy and Tony awards. Her music includes dance hits and American standards. Her new album is a collection of duets on country classics. With songs like “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” “True Colors” and “Time After Time,” Lauper has sold 50-million albums over her 30-year career. She was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2015.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at noon, at LiveNation.com.

