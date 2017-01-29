Runaway teen believed to be with man in Monroe County

ASH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway teen who is believed to be traveling with another man.

According to police, Sarah Green, 16, was last seen walking away from her home in the 2600 block of Ash Drive in the Flat Rock Mobile Home Community.

She is believed to be with 22-year-old Brand Shusteric from Carleton.

According to police, the pair are thought to be in a white, 1999 Dodge Ram pickup truck with a black truck cap covering the bed. The license plate is DPE9871.

Green is described as a white female, 5-feet-7 weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie and black North Face-type fleece coat with pink lettering.

He is described as a white male, 6-feet-1 weighing 230 pounds. You can see their photos above.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-243-7070.