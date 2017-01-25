'Sanctuary Restaurants' taking stand against hate

(WXYZ) - Restaurants across the country and here in Metro Detroit are taking a stand against hate. Eateries labeled "Sanctuary Restaurants" are offering safe spaces for their employees and diners.

The movement was originally geared toward restaurant employees, many of them immigrants.

It is now inclusive of all races, religions, genders, sexual orientation and refugees.

Russell Street Deli co-owner Jason Murphy joined because he didn't want to see anyone get bullied.

Murphy says this is in direct response to the political policies supported by President Donald Trump.

"There is a lot people who feel unsafe. They feel unsafe because maybe they're a person of color, or they're a woman or they're an immigrant, undocumented or not."

While the Russell Street Deli does not have any undocumented employees, 75% of the staff are minorities and some have been bullied by customers in the past.

Murphy explained, "People have been harassed sexually by customers. We had people be picked on by customers because of the color of their skin."

There are six restaurants in Metro Detroit participating:

* Russell Street Deli

* Colors

* Zingerman's Deli

* Bakehouse

* Creamery

* Roadhouse

By joining the Sanctuary Restaurant movement, they are actively trying to create a safe place.

"Doesn't matter who you are, doesn't matter what color you are, if you are a man or woman, all the different ways you identify, you are welcome here."

If you witnessed or experienced hate, harassment, or discriminations in a restaurant;

1. Text TABLE to 225568 to report injustice, or

2. Tweet or direct message the incident to @table4everyone

3. Email info@sanctuaryrestaurants.org