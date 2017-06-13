'Save Our Lights' Michigan license plate to help preserve lighthouses

(WXYZ) - Michigan's new 'Save Our Lights' design for its lighthouse plate has been unveiled.

It is part of a fundraising effort to preserve lighthouses on the state's shorelines.

"Michigan is a state of wondrous natural resources and breathtaking beauty,” Secretary of State Ruth Johnson said. “Scattered along the edges of its peninsulas, our Great Lakes State also has more than a hundred lighthouses that are majestic to behold and exciting to explore. We need to keep them in good condition for everyone to enjoy.”

When you purchase a Lighthouse Preservation plate, $25 of the $35 fee will go toward the Michigan Lighthouse Assistance Program. The plate fee is in addition to your normal registration fee. A $10 fee is added to your vehicle registration fee when renewing a fundraising plate.

“The Michigan Lighthouse Assistance Program enables the State Historic Preservation Office to help lighthouse stewards preserve these beacons for all of us,” Poleski said. “Because of the generosity of people who pay a little extra for a Save Our Lights license plate, we are able to award grants to local communities committed to rehabilitating and protecting these beautiful structures for the long term.”

