Scientist who fled Syria reacts to President Trump's refugee plans

DETROIT (WXYZ) - President Donald Trump is expected to sign executive orders this week that include a temporary ban on most refugees and a suspension of visas from Syria and other predominately Muslim countries.

One of the most well-known Syrian refugees in the U.S., Dr. Refaai Hamo, spoke exclusively to 7 Action News about what he thinks of the new president's plans.

Dr. Hamo's story made national headlines after he was featured on Humans of New York as "The Scientist." He was later invited to President Obama's State of the Union address and President Trump's inauguration.

On the campaign trail, President Trump was critical of U.S. immigration rules. The new executive order would suspend the refugee program for at least four months.

"The American people know who they picked," Hamo said in Arabic. "I know the president's decision is one in the best interest of the U.S. I don't think there's anything to fear."

Dr. Hamo lost his wife and one of his daughters when bombs tore through his home in Syria. The scientist was one of about 12,000 Syrian refugees accepted into the U.S. to flee the devastation in his home country.

"I have my own research office now, and I'm just like any American," Hamo said. "I am here to participate in the country's economy and customs. I want to be a part of this country, and to contribute."

Dr. Hamo, who is rebuilding his life in Oakland County, said he hopes Trump doesn't forget about the Syrian refugees.

"My hope from President Trump is the same hope I asked of President Obama," he said. "Not to forget about us -- the Syrians, the refugees."

The Associated Press obtained a copy of Trump's draft, which said he would temporarily stop Syrians from entering the U.S. The order would also suspend all visas for people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen for at least 30 days.

While Dr. Hamo is concerned about the temporary ban for refugees, he said he respects President Trump and believes people in need will be allowed in the U.S. on a case-by-case basis.

"The Syrian people of all areas are in great, great need," Hamo said. "The American public and President Obama have helped us greatly and opened their hearts."