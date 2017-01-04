Sears closing 78 Kmart stores and 26 Sears stores across the country, 10 stores in Michigan affected

(WXYZ) - Sears has announced that they will be closing 78 Kmart stores and 26 Sears stores across the country.

In Michigan, 10 Kmart stores will be closing.

Those stores are in Garden City, Jackson, Adrian, Lansing, Muskegon, Plymouth, Roseville, Waterford, Westland and Acme Township.

Liquidation sales will begin as soon as Friday.

The company announced last month that they would be closing 30 Kmart stores and 16 Sears locations.