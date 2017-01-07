Second suspect in gas station shooting turns himself in

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A second suspect in the deadly gas station shooting has turned himself in to police.

Police tell 7 Action News Kyrell Alonzo turned himself in on Saturday afternoon. Alonzo is pictured on the right in the photo above.

They are still searching for Derrick Everson, pictured on the left.

Joseph Lucas, 26, was arrested on Friday in connection to the shooting. He was arraigned on first degree murder and felony firearm charges on Saturday.

It is believed Lucas drove Alonzo and Everson to the gas station, where they got into an argument with 22-year-old Javon Perry on Thursday morning. He ran off but was shot several times.