WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Leading Democrats in the United States Senate will be in Warren on Sunday to rally to save Obamacare.

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will join Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Sen. Gary Peters at 12:30 p.m. outside of Macomb Community College on 12 Mile.

According to the Bernie Sanders website, Democratic members of Congress are rallying across the country on Sunday.

Joining them will be Reps. John Conyers, Sandy Levin, Debbie Dingell, Brenda Lawrence and Dan Kildee, as well as other local elected officials.

Doors open for the event at 11:30 a.m. To RSVP for the event, click here.