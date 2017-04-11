Service changes for Detroit public bus riders

DETROIT (AP) - Major service changes for public bus riders in Detroit will be announced at three community meetings.



The city's Transportation department says the first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at the Joseph Walker Williams recreation center.



Meetings also will be held Wednesday at Campbell Library and Thursday at SER Metro-Detroit. All three meetings will run from 5:30-7 p.m.



April 22 is the launch date for the changes.



Transportation officials announced last month reduced fare renewal rules for passengers 65 and older, people with disabilities and others seeking to ride public buses at a lower cost.