Seven children removed from home on Detroit's southwest side

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Seven kids are now in the custody of Child Protective Services after officers from Detroit Police Department’s narcotics unit found them living in deplorable conditions.



Officers were executing a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Livernois on the city’s southwest side when they found the children inside.



The focus initially for the officers was confiscating drugs and guns at a home known for drug activity but quickly their focus shifted.



Sgt. Adam Madera tells Action News the 7 range in age from 9 months to 9 years old. All of the children reportedly showed various signs of sickness and were taken to Children’s hospital to be checked out.



He says the children were forced to sleep on the floor among the dog feces and trash that was strewn about. The family pet, a dog, was found dead inside the home too.



The home is known to officers. Action News has learned the home was last searched back in October when at that time police confiscated drugs and guns.



Tuesday around 2:45 p.m., police say not only did they find those kids but they also found a 29-year-old man who told police he was the father. The man was taken into custody and two guns were recovered inside the home.



Child Protective Services took the children into custody after they were treated and released from Children’s Hospital.



Sgt. Madera says the mother who was at the home at the time was not arrested.



As for charges, Sgt. Madera says it’s up to the prosecuting attorney to determine what charges if any the father could face.



He also mentioned that it’s early on in the investigation and that the mother could also find herself in trouble and facing charges as the investigation continues.



No custody hearing has been set yet.



