Singer Trey Songz court hearing scheduled for today after Detroit concert

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Singer Trey Songz is scheduled to be back in court this morning to face assault charges for his actions during a concert last week.



At the probable cause hearing, it's unclear if Songz will face the judge in person, there is a chance he may only be represented by an attorney.



This all happened last Wednesday inside the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit. Smartphone video shows what happened after the singer was told his concert was going too long.



Songz, whose real name is Tremain Neverson, is charged with assaulting a police officer causing injury and aggravated assault.



Police say when the singer was cut off by the venue, he began destroying the stage, even ripping down plexi glass and throwing stuff around.



A Detroit police sergeant went on stage to stop him, and police say he was punched by the singer.



That officer suffered a concussion, and was taken to the hospital.



A concert goer was also hit with a mic stand during the singer's on stage rant.



Seven action news was there as he was released from jail the next day on bail. He did not speak with reporters but did stop to take pictures and sign autographs for fans.

