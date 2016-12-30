Smart Diet Scale helps you lose weight by making it easier to calculate your food's impact

(WXYZ) - Do you have a New Year's resolution to lose weight? Portion control is a big part of the process.

There is a Romeo-based company that created a unique, smart scale to measure food.

"If people would just weigh what they eat, the scale below your feet will take care of yourself," said creator Nick Batsikouras.

Nick had struggled to lose weight. He was once 290 pounds and joined a weight loss program that required him to weigh his meals, one portion at a time.

"I thought that was a big pain in the butt, it really was," he explained. "A scale only weighs one item at a time and the way people really eat, they generally build meals. I thought what if I can make a scale that weighs four items at once."

That's why he came up with the Smart Diet Scale. It connects to an app and weighs the portions on your plate letting you know the calories, fat and other info you need to maintain a healthy diet.

"If you eat an additional 300 calories more than what you are supposed to do everyday well after a year that can add up to 25, 30 pounds."

The scale picks up to four separate items on your plate and it doesn't interfere with the weight of the other food items.

The scale can be found on websites like Amazon or Sharper Image BUT on Monday - Nick will be selling it on HSN.

"It is a dream come true."

The Smart Diet Scale is a wireless food scale with Bluetooth connectivity that calculates the nutritional value of an entire meal all at once, and directly transmits that information to a smartphone or tablet.

The four-quadrant technology allows users to weigh their entire meal at one time while the Smart Diet Scale app enables users to track their food intake.

It tracks more than 650,000 food items, 200,000 grocery items and 80,000 restaurant items stored in its database for easy nutritional management.

Nick will appear of HSN on Monday, January 2, 2017 from 7:00PM to 8:00PM and Tuesday, January 3, 2017 from 7:00AM to 8:00AM.

The company is offering a special promo code for WXYZ viewers. Use: 'WXYZ' and received $20 off on http://www.smartdietscale.com/