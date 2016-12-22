Smash-and-grab at Dearborn jewelry store leaves worker bloodied

Curtis Jackson
2:10 PM, Dec 21, 2016
11:33 PM, Dec 21, 2016

Officials are searching for suspects in a violent armed robbery that was caught on video.

Video captures a Dearborn smash and grab robbery

A jewelry store owner is recovering after being attacked during a smash and grab robbery.

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) - A smash-and-grab at a jewelry store in Dearborn left the owner bloodied and the suspects on the run, 7 Action News has learned. 

It happened at the jewelry store near Schaefer and Warren on Wednesday afternoon.

New video released to 7 Action News Wednesday night shows three armed men wearing Arab headdress storming the store, attacking the owner, and smashing the glass display cases. They also threatened to shoot a witness who ran to the store when he heard the commotion.

No shots were fired. 

The suspects escaped in a red Chevy Cavalier convertible. Police ask that anyone with information on the men call Crime Stoppers and 1-800-Speak-up

