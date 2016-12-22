Smash-and-grab reported at Designer Wearhouse in Wayne

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Wayne police are investigating after a smash-and-grab was reported at Designer Wearhouse clothing store overnight.

According to police, the call came in shortly after 2 a.m. at the store on Wayne Rd. near Michigan Ave.

When officers arrived, they found front windows shattered.

Within a matter of 40 seconds, the thief covered the entire store, went to the back, stole nearly two dozen pair of jeans and then got out.

Police are reviewing surveillance video in hopes to identify the suspect's and find out how much was taken.

Last month, thieves broke into a jewelry store just down the street from Designer Wearhouse.