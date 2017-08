The 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise takes over metro Detroit's most famous road on Saturday, August 19 -- and we're taking over your Snapchat.

Follow us on Snapchat: WXYZDetroit and use our special Woodward Dream Cruise filters when you post pics of the hot rods lining Woodward.

And don't forget to tune in to our Dream Cruise TV special Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., with an encore showing Sunday at 10 A.M.

For all things Dream Cruise, click here.