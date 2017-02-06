Social data company reveals most talked about Super Bowl commercials

(WXYZ) - Super Bowl Sunday is really the only television event when you can't use the commercial breaks to go to the bathroom because you might miss something good.

Social data company WikiTags analyzed all of the chatter surrounding the commercials from Sunday night and here are the three companies that garnered the most social mentions:



First, the ad that excited the most people online was from Netflix. It was a sneak peek at season two of Stranger Things, and judging by social media, people cannot wait for the release.

The TV series is set to be available for binge watching this Halloween. Fitting.

Coming in second place for mentions is Pepsi, but it's due to Lady Gaga's show-stopping halftime performance.

WikiTags argues for this entry since it technically counts as a commercial with the Pepsi sponsorship, and boy, was it a show.

The third most talked about ad was done by Audi.

The commercial shows a young girl beating all of the boys in a soapbox derby race with a narration done by her father.

Pushing for gender pay equality, it was a powerful message.

84 Lumber, Mr. Clean and Coca-Cola followed in the rankings.

WikiTags monitored mentions during the game and the hours following, scouring more than 20 million online sources before making the determinations.



Check out the full list here.