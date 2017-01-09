Some Fraser families could get back into their homes soon

(WXYZ) - We continue to follow developments with the massive sinkhole in Fraser that has left several families homeless.



We're hearing at least 19 of the 22 families that were evacuated could get back into their homes this week.



Officials with the city of Fraser, Macomb County and now the State of Michigan are calling this a massive man-made sinkhole.

Three of the homes in the area have been condemned.

Governor Snyder visited the site for the first time this weekend.

He declared a state of emergency and he says he is now looking into state funding to help cover costs that could run up to $100 million.



He says he is also working to get federal aid as well.



"We need to be smart enough to look ahead, that the race we're in because infrastructure is aging every day," said Governor Snyder.

