Some Macomb County residents urged to restrict water use as sewage could leak into Clinton River

(WXYZ) - Some Macomb County residents are being urged to restrict their water use after sediment plugs have collapsed a sewer line, leading to a risk of sewage spilling into the Clinton River.

According to the Macomb County Public Works Office, shifting sediment has reduced the amount of sewage to flow through the damage interceptor near the sinkhole at 15 Mile Rd. in Fraser.

In all, they are asking residents and businesses in 11 communities served by the line to reduce the flow of water down the drain.

The communities include: Fraser, Sterling Heights, Utica, New Haven, Chesterfield, Shelby Township, Clinton Township, Harrison Township, Lenox Township, Washington Township and Macomb Township as well as Selfridge Air National Guard Base.

Engineers monitoring the sinkhole found the 11-foot diameter of the interceptor is now blocked and only seepage is continuing down the line.

Right now, the bypass lines are only able to accommodate dry weather sewage flow, and rainfall as little as 1/4-inch could cause sewage release into the river, according to the public works office.

“I cannot stress enough – we have no capacity in the system for any additional sewage flow. The situation is dire and we are at the mercy of Mother Nature until we can get the temporary by-pass lines in place, which is still a month away from completion,” Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said in a release. “We are working to avoid an environmental disaster.”

A news conference is scheduled at 1 p.m. with Miller and other officials to provide an update on the sinkhole.

Residents in the affected areas are asked to take these actions: