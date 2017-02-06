SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) - The City of Southfield is now offering a free curbside recycling program.

Single family households will receive postcards and orange bags with information on the Simple Recycling program.

The bags can be filled with unwanted clothing and other household items and then set out by the curb for collection.

The bags will be picked up weekly, on the same day as trash pickup.

Once the bags are collected, a new one will be left behind.

The best items will be taken and sold to local thrift stores and the rest will be recycled.

Southfield joins seven other cities in Oakland County taking part in the program.