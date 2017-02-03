Southfield Mayor reacts to Microsoft moving to Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) - Southfield's mayor is talking about the loss of a tech giant in his city.

After 30 years, Microsoft and about 200 employees, are moving from Southfield's Town Center building to Detroit.

Of course he doesn't want to see Microsoft go, but Mayor Ken Siver says he understands change happens. He also takes comfort in knowing other business is coming to Southfield.

"Three hundred eighty Blue Cross Blue Shield employees will be moving to Southfield, so there's always a certain ebb and flow," says Mayor Siver.

Randy Bahoora is general manager at Fuddrucker's in Southfield.

"I kinda felt sad. We had Fifth Third go to Detroit, so it's gonna impact us," he says.

Eddie Foumia works at Park Place Liquor and Fine Wine.

"It's not good for us. We hate to lose that. We hope no one else follows. We wish them luck," says Foumia.

Mayor Siver says over the last 4 years, Southfield has seen an influx of businesses as well as other companies that are expanding. He says he loved having Microsoft here, but looks forward to what the future holds.

"I really, really believe the success of Detroit is good for Southfield. Their success becomes our success," he says. "It's good for the region."