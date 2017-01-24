Southfield police searching for woman after fight at hotel

(WXYZ) - Southfield police are asking for the public's help to find a woman who they are worried is possibly being held against her will.

Police say they were called to the Hilton Garden Inn on American Drive on January 8 around 4:30 p.m. to check on the safety of a woman who was involved in a fight at the hotel. Officers believe two men may have forced her to leave with them before police were able to get on the scene.

A surveillance picture has been released of the woman. It can be seen above.

Anyone who may know of the identity or whereabouts of the woman is asked to call police at 248-796-5500.