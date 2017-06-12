700,000 pounds of canned foods, including 'Chef Boyardee' brand, recalled

(WXYZ) - If you have any cans of spaghetti and meatballs in your pantry, you should check the label before you eat them.

More than 700,000 pounds of that food is being recalled because the products may contain milk and the allergen is not declared on the label.

Food safety officials say some bread crumbs containing milk may have mistakenly ended up in the cans.

They were sold nationwide under several brand names including "Chef Boyardee," "Libby's" and "Del Pino's."

A full list of products can be found here.



Anyone with a food allergen should throw out the cans or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.