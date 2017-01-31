Special City Council meeting today regarding Fraser sinkhole

FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) - A special City Council meeting is scheduled to take place today regarding the huge sinkhole in Fraser.

The City Council is expected to receive new information regarding the State of Emergency affecting those living near the sinkhole.

Trouble with the sewer that collapsed causing the hole, has grown worse in recent days.

On Friday, people in 11 Macomb County communities were asked to restrict their water use.

The special council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Fraser City Hall, located at Garfield Road and E. 14 Mile Road.