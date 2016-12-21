Sterling Heights police officer injured in crash

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Sterling Heights police office was injured in a crash on Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hall Rd. and Schoenherr.

According to police, the officer was responding to an injury accident at 19 Mile and Hayes when he and another vehicle collided.

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and will be okay. The intersection was closed while police investigated and cleaned up.

Right now, police say there were no arrests, alcohol is not a factor and no tickets issued.