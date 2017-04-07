Street closures, traffic information for Detroit Tigers 2017 opening day

DETROIT (WXYZ) - With the Detroit Tigers 2017 home opener on Friday, the team and the city of Detroit are reminding people of different traffic and construction around Comerica Park if you're heading downtown for the game.

According to the city of Detroit, multiple streets will be closed around Comerica Park on Friday.

Those streets include:

Brush St. from Madison to Montcalm

Montcalm St. from Brush to Woodward

Witherell from Montcalm to Adams

Adams from Witherell to Brush

The game begins at 1:10 p.m. and the team says gates will open at 11 a.m. They know parking will be at a premium and expect most lots around Comerica Park to fill in early.

