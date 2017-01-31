Student approached by man in Allen Park

ALLEN PARK (WXYZ) -

Allen Park Police are investigating a reported Stranger - Danger incident.

It happened Monday at about 2:45 p.m. in the area of Colwell and Fox Avenue. Police say the incident involved a student from Allen Park Middle School.

The district sent an email warning to parents describing the incident. The student was followed by a man in an older, red, possibly Ford, pick-up truck. The stranger reportedly tried to talk the student into getting into his truck, and even said the boy's mother had sent him to pick the child up.

The man was described as having brown hair, a brown mustache, and a duck dynasty type beard.