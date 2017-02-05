Student robbed at gunpoint near U of M campus

9:06 AM, Feb 5, 2017
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - The search is on for a suspect after an armed robbery just south of the University of Michigan campus.

Police say -- a student was robbed by a man on Vaughn and East University around 1 a.m. Sunday.

A man pulled up next to the student in a dark-colored car, got out and pointed a gun at him. He demanded the victim's backpack before getting back into the vehicle and driving away.

Police say the man with the gun wore a red bandana over his face during the robbery. The student was not hurt.
 

