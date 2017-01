(WXYZ) - Shots. Let’s face it: no one likes to get them.

But, if you were seemingly on a beach while you were poked with a needle, would that make it better?

Clinics in California tested out virtual reality headsets in the doctor’s office.

The goal: taking kids’ minds off getting their shots.

Staff at two Sansum clinics gave children VR goggles, letting them check out the ocean while they were getting their shots.

According to a news release from the clinic, the pilot study revealed patients who used the VR headset reportedly experienced almost 50 percent less pain.

Sansum Clinic reports that staff even said children appeared more than 70 percent less fearful when using the technology.

One of the doctors piloted the study after his daughter suggested using VR to comfort nervous patients.

The results of the study are expected to be presented at a world pediatrics summit in June.

Find out more details here.