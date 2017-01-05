SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS: Man wanted for stealing dirt bikes from business

ROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Michigan State Police have released surveillance photos in hopes that you can identify a man wanted for stealing multiple dirt bikes from a business in Rose Township.

According to police, it happened overnight on Jan. 3-Jan. 4 at a business in the 11000 block of Williamson, which is north of Davisburg Rd. and east of Milford Rd.

According to police, the owner entered his store at 11 a.m. and saw a window open and five dirt bikes missing. The building was locked up the night before which led police to believe the theft happened overnight.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Trooper Robertson at 248-584-5740.