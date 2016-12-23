SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Suspect wanted for breaking into Waterford oil change shop

WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) - Waterford police are asking for your help identifying a suspect in the break-in of an oil change shop last month.

According to police, it happened at the Castrol Oil Change on Dixie Highway on Nov. 18.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walk across the parking lot through a wooded section. Then, a brick is thrown through one of the roll-up doors. That's when the suspect walked into the shop and stole $48 from the cash register.

Check out the surveillance video above.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-618-6077