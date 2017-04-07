Suspect arrested after 79-year-old metro Detroit woman tied up, robbed

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Farmington Hills Police say a suspect has been arrested after tying up, beating and robbing a 79-year-old woman on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, it happened on Danvers Ct. which is near 12 Mile and Middlebelt.

Police say the 79-year-old woman was at home when the suspect knocked on the door. When she answered the door, the suspect asked if she had seen his dog. That's when the woman allowed the suspect in her home.

According to police, the suspect then hit her in the head with an unknown object, tied her up, removed her jewelry and fled the home.

Luckily, the woman was able to free herself and call 911. Police and paramedics arrived and she was taken to the hospital.

We're told the woman is out of the hospital and back home.