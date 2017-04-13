Suspect arrested in murder of two brothers in northwest Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police say a suspect has been arrested in a double murder over the weekend on the city's northwest side.

According to police, the suspect was wanted for a shooting in the 20000 block of Schaefer on Sunday night. That's south of 8 Mile in northwest Detroit.

A witness heard gunshots and looked outside. He saw two men on the ground, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to the hospital. He died on Monday morning.

We're told the victims were brothers, Alex Stewart and Louis Phillips. Both had promising futures and children.

Police believed the suspect was feuding with someone inside the home.