Swimming expert talks about winter water safety

4:31 PM, Jan 21, 2017
4:31 PM, Jan 21, 2017

We take alook at the best ways to stay safe on the water in the winter.

WXYZ
(WXYZ) - Temperatures are warming up and that means you and your children could literally be walking on thin ice.

Chris McCuiston -- co-founder of Goldfish Swim School -- says even though the ice looks safe, it could be very dangerous. He joined 7 Action News This Morning to talk about the importance of teaching kids to swim. He says it’s a skill that could save their lives in any weather.
 

