Swimming expert talks about winter water safety

Dense Fog Advisory issued January 21 at 9:36PM EST expiring January 22 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saint Clair, Shiawassee, Washtenaw, Wayne
(WXYZ) - Temperatures are warming up and that means you and your children could literally be walking on thin ice.
Chris McCuiston -- co-founder of Goldfish Swim School -- says even though the ice looks safe, it could be very dangerous. He joined 7 Action News This Morning to talk about the importance of teaching kids to swim. He says it’s a skill that could save their lives in any weather.
