Teacher and daycare worker arrested in child porn sting

MACOMB, Mich. (WXYZ) - The story begins in Maryland.



A man who went by the online name "naughty daddy", was charged with sexually abusing a child and sharing images of that abuse with 25 others.



When taken down, police say he tried to destroy the evidence.



"There was incriminating evidence on the cell phone, and it was important that we were able to get a hold of the cell phone before it could be destroyed," said Amanda Hatcher of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.



They did. Investigators then identified the 25 men he had been sharing content with.



One of those men, federal investigators say was Cory Grant Leonard of Macomb.



Court documents obtained by the 7 Investigators show Leonard originally contacted the man asking for pictures of older kids. He said he lost his stash. The man sent him the really young stuff, and Leonard said quote: "I'm kind of loving it."



Leonard has been charged with receiving, distributing and possessing child porn.



He is being held at the Wayne County Jail.



The 7 Investigators have also learned Leonard is the father of three young kids. And he surrounded himself with children.

He worked at a daycare in Shelby Township. When we showed up today, management told us, his kids went there and he decided he wanted to work there as well.



He was also working as a computer and technology teacher at Anderson Middle School in Berkley.

The Berkley School District released the following statement:

Dear Berkley Schools Community,

The Berkley School District has learned upsetting news regarding one of our former long-term substitute teachers at Anderson Middle School. We have been informed that Cory Leonard, who taught computers at AMS second semester last school year, was charged in federal court with crimes of child pornography.

While a news report states that Mr. Leonard has been fired from his job, we want to clarify that he was an employee of PESG, a third party administrator for contracted staff, as a substitute. He is currently not employed with the District.

The Berkley School District and PESG perform extensive background checks on all our employees. All employees are screened through the Livescan fingerprinting program which checks for prior criminal history against the Michigan State Police and FBI databases. At the time of Mr. Leonard's hire as a long-term substitute, there was nothing in his record and we had not been notified of any ongoing investigation by the FBI or any other law enforcement agency.

We are deeply upset by this news. If you have any questions or concerns at all about your child’s interactions with Mr. Leonard please call Mr. Chris Sandoval, Director of Schools at 248-837-8002.