Teen author inspiring other students to read, stay in school

(WXYZ) - Kyle Prue is still a teen but he's already a published, award-winning author. And he's trying to inspire a love of reading in other students.

It comes just in time for National Library Week, beginning Monday. Kyle is the author of "The Sparks," the first book in a trilogy of young adult novels about a family with super powers. The second book is set to be published later this month.

Kyle also the founder of Sparking Literacy and he says it aimes to lower high school dropout rates, by inspiring kids to read, write and follow their dreams. he joined 7 Action News to talk about Sparking Literacy and his books.

