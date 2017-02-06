Teen girl dies following crash in Shelby Township

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Shelby Township police say a 16-year-old girl has died from her injuries after an accident on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the two girls, both 16, were involved in the crash on Mound Rd. north of 25 Mile around 2 p.m.

One of the teens was thrown from the car, but it's not clear if she was the one who died from her injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated, and they are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call them.