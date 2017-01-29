Temple Shir Shalom chicken soup cook-off to raise money for charities

Temple Shir Shalom of West Bloomfield is sponsoring their seventh annual Chicken Soup Cook-Off on Sunday, January 29th from Noon-1:30pm.

Numerous recipes of chicken soup will be featured for patrons to sample. Last year, there were twenty different varieties of chicken soup. Matzo Ball and Chicken Noodle dominate the Cook-Off, but you can expect sample other unique creations. Restaurants, individuals, and family from the community will be bringing in their best chicken soups for guests to sample.

Money raised will benefit several charities including I Am My Bothers Keeper Ministries: Detroit Homeless Shelter, Young Adult Group of Temple Shir Shalom, Temple Shir Shalom Religious School Scholarships, and Team Alex & Make-A-Wish: Granting Wishes for Children with Life Threatening Conditions.

The cost for this event is $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for children ages 5-12 with children 4 and under free. The cost for an entire family is $15.00.

For more information and advance tickets, contact Terri Cooper, Rebecca Bershad, or Rabbi Daniel Schwartz at

1-248-737-8700.

