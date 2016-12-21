The Carpet Guys, Salvation Army team up to donate toys to kids

(WXYZ) - The Carpet Guys and the Salvation Army have come together to help out children in metro Detroit for the holidays.

On Tuesday, Joe Zago and The Carpet Guys donated hundreds of toys to the Salvation Army to help the less fortunate.

The Salvation Army is of great importance to Zago, as they helped him during his own time of crisis.

"Every child should be able to have stars in their eyes on Christmas morning when they open up a new toy," Zago said. "I've been very fortunate to build a successful business in southeast Michigan, and I want to express my gratitude to the wonderful folks at The Salvation Army by having The Carpet Guys do our part to help The Salvation Army put a smile on every child's face on Christmas morning."

Six years ago, Zago was in a tough spot and went to the Salvation Army. He told them how he lost his house, lost his job, got in trouble for drunk driving and went bankrupt. He found himself homeless, but the Salvation Army gave him help.

“The best thing about being in a low spot is, the only place you can go is up,” said Zago.

Zago stopped drinking. He wrote down a list of goals. He then went to work to accomplish those goals. He started the company with almost nothing other than hope and determination.

“We started it at that house we were squatting in. And this is 6 years later. Now we are doing over $10 million in sales,” said Zago.