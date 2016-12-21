The Carpet Guys, Salvation Army team up to donate toys to kids
10:10 AM, Dec 21, 2016
10:20 AM, Dec 21, 2016
Share Article
(WXYZ) - The Carpet Guys and the Salvation Army have come together to help out children in metro Detroit for the holidays.
On Tuesday, Joe Zago and The Carpet Guys donated hundreds of toys to the Salvation Army to help the less fortunate.
The Salvation Army is of great importance to Zago, as they helped him during his own time of crisis.
"Every child should be able to have stars in their eyes on Christmas morning when they open up a new toy," Zago said. "I've been very fortunate to build a successful business in southeast Michigan, and I want to express my gratitude to the wonderful folks at The Salvation Army by having The Carpet Guys do our part to help The Salvation Army put a smile on every child's face on Christmas morning."