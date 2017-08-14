The Eagles playing first Detroit show since Glenn Frey's death at LCA

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Eagles will be performing their first show in Detroit since guitarist and Detroit native Glenn Frey died last year.

The band will play at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, Oct. 27 as part of "An Evening With The Eagles" and will feature Glenn's son, Deacon, as well as Vince Gill.

Glenn Frey died at the age of 67 on Jan. 18, 2016, from complications from rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia.

Tickets for the show begin at $59.50 and go up to $229.50 and go on sale Saturday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at OlympiaEntertainment.com, LiveNation.com, The Fox Theatre and Joe Louis Arena box offices and on Ticketmaster.com.