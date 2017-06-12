Three people injured in shootout in southwest Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are investigating after three people were injured in a shootout on the city's southwest side.

Police say it partly may have stemmed over a traffic crash near Springwells and Fort Street.

We're told two men and a woman were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One of the men, police say, is listed in critical condition.

Police are now trying to figure out if all three were shot in related or separate incidents.

