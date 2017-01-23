Three teenage brothers in custody after Detroit carjacking

(WXYZ) - Three teenage brothers remain in custody after a carjacking and crash that happened late Sunday night in Detroit and Roseville.

The teens are accused of carjacking 21-year-old Ararria Davison in the 1100 block of Holcomb. Police say one teen told the woman, "I'll make it easy give me your phone and the key" and she cooperated.

The three men, ages 19, 16 and 15 then got into the car and took off. A Detroit police officer noticed them driving near 7 Mile and Hoover and started a pursuit that ended near the corner of 11 mile and Gratiot near I-696 when the car crashed into a pole.

No one was seriously injured.

Roseville and Eastpointe Police assisted in the pursuit.

Police say they are writing reports and are expected to take this to the Wayne County Prosecutor on Tuesday. Police believe these teens may be responsible for other thefts and carjackings.