Thursday at 11: Followed: A wife's nightmare

11:24 PM, Jan 18, 2017

A woman is talking about their nightmare night where she and her husband were followed home and he was killed

(WXYZ) - A loving couple on their way back from dinner were followed to their home in Macomb County and brutally attacked by a vicious criminal.

When it was over, only one of them survived. 

Now, a loving wife is describing the real-life nightmare of losing her husband over $20 and telling you what she wants you to know, so the same thing doesn't happen to you - or someone you love.

Aaron Baskerville has the special report Thursday on 7 Action News at 11 pm.

