Toddler, teen among three shot Sunday night in Southgate

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) - A teenager and toddler were shot in Southgate on Sunday night, police said.
The shooting took place during a family argument at about 11 p.m. near the area of Dix and Northline. More than a dozen people were at the home on Agnes Street.
We're told a 60-year-old man is in custody as a person of interest, and he is the grandfather to both the toddler and the teen. He was also hit in the exchange of gunfire.
Police say alcohol was a factor in the argument that led up to the shooting.
A 16-year-old girl was hit in the wrist and the two-year-old was grazed across the face. Both are doing well.
A neighbor tells 7 Action News she was just getting to sleep when she heard numerous shots being fired, maybe even a dozen.
No other information is available at this time.
