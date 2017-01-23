Truck crashes at site of another accident in Wayne County

(WXYZ) - A cleanup crew working a dangerous accident had a near miss this morning in Wayne County.

A jack-knifed semi shutdown a portion of the I-75 southbound lanes this morning, but the real scare came when a second truck came barreling towards work crews.

One worker for a towing company told 7 Action News that if it weren't for the cars being parked where they were the second semi truck would have crashed into them. Instead, multiple vehicles were wrecked, but everyone walked away OK.

At this time the Schaefer exit is shutdown for traffic heading southbound. The interstate remains open in the area.

Michigan State Police are investigating the accidents.